Denver Omelet Casserole

This recipe is an amazing weekend treat. Great for brunch.
Ingredients
-
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper (chop veggies small)
-
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
-
1/3 cup chopped yellow onion
-
2 tsp olive oil
-
1 cup (heaping) chopped cooked ham (I used a fully cooked bone-in ham steak)*
-
8 large eggs
-
1/3 cup milk
-
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
-
1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
-
Sliced avocados , for serving (optional)
-
Chopped chives and hot sauce , for serving (optional)
Instructions
-
Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Spray a 7 by 11-inch or 9 by 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Sprinkle ham into an even layer in bottom of baking dish.
-
Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add red and green bell peppers and onion and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Evenly pour pepper mixture over ham layer then sprinkle evenly with cheese.
-
In a large mixing bowl whisk together eggs and milk until well blended. Season with salt and pepper and stir, then pour over mixture in baking dish.
-
Bake in preheated oven until puffy and set, about 22 – 25 minutes. Cut and serve warm with avocado slices and optional chives and hot sauce.