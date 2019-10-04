Download the WLNI App

Denver Omelet Casserole

Published October 4, 2019 | By Janet Rose
This recipe is an amazing weekend treat. Great for brunch. F & L Market has everything you need on sale! Grade A Eggs .69 a dozen. Sugar Tree Spiral Ham $1.69 and Morning Fresh Cheeses 2 / $4.
Ingredients
  • 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper (chop veggies small)
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/3 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1 cup (heaping) chopped cooked ham (I used a fully cooked bone-in ham steak)*
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • Sliced avocados , for serving (optional)
  • Chopped chives and hot sauce , for serving (optional)
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Spray a 7 by 11-inch or 9 by 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Sprinkle ham into an even layer in bottom of baking dish.
  2. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add red and green bell peppers and onion and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Evenly pour pepper mixture over ham layer then sprinkle evenly with cheese.
  3. In a large mixing bowl whisk together eggs and milk until well blended. Season with salt and pepper and stir, then pour over mixture in baking dish.
  4. Bake in preheated oven until puffy and set, about 22 – 25 minutes. Cut and serve warm with avocado slices and optional chives and hot sauce.

