Dublin Coddle
Ingredients
- 3 cups low sodium beef broth*
- 1 pound smoked sausages, cut into thin rounds**
- 1/2-pound thick-sliced good quality smoked bacon, chopped into cubes***
- 2 pounds russet potatoes (about 6 potatoes), peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds
- 2 yellow onions, sliced into thin rounds
- 3 large carrots, sliced into thin rounds (about 1-1/2 cups of carrot rounds)
- salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425F.
- In a large saucepan, combine beef broth, sliced sausages, and bacon; bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Transfer sausages and bacon to a bowl and reserve the broth.
- Lightly grease a dutch oven or casserole dish with cooking spray.
- Spread one-third of the potatoes on the bottom of the casserole dish.
- Arrange 1/3 of the onions and carrots over the potatoes, and season with a little salt and pepper.
- Spread a layer of the previously prepared sausages and bacon over the layer of onions.
- Continue to layer ingredients two more times, seasoning with salt and pepper as you go along.
- Pour the reserved broth over the entire dish.
- Cover with a lid and bake in the oven for 40 minutes.
- Remove cover and if mixture looks dry, add 1/2-cup water. Continue to bake for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned on top.
- Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes.
- Ladle into bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.
- Serve.