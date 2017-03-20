Dublin Coddle

March 20th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients
  • 3 cups low sodium beef broth*
  • 1 pound smoked sausages, cut into thin rounds**
  • 1/2-pound thick-sliced good quality smoked bacon, chopped into cubes***
  • 2 pounds russet potatoes (about 6 potatoes), peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds
  • 2 yellow onions, sliced into thin rounds
  • 3 large carrots, sliced into thin rounds (about 1-1/2 cups of carrot rounds)
  • salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425F.
  2. In a large saucepan, combine beef broth, sliced sausages, and bacon; bring to a boil.
  3. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Transfer sausages and bacon to a bowl and reserve the broth.
  5. Lightly grease a dutch oven or casserole dish with cooking spray.
  6. Spread one-third of the potatoes on the bottom of the casserole dish.
  7. Arrange 1/3 of the onions and carrots over the potatoes, and season with a little salt and pepper.
  8. Spread a layer of the previously prepared sausages and bacon over the layer of onions.
  9. Continue to layer ingredients two more times, seasoning with salt and pepper as you go along.
  10. Pour the reserved broth over the entire dish.
  11. Cover with a lid and bake in the oven for 40 minutes.
  12. Remove cover and if mixture looks dry, add 1/2-cup water. Continue to bake for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned on top.
  13. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes.
  14. Ladle into bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.
  15. Serve.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test