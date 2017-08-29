Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Easy Cajun Jambalaya Pasta with chicken, sausage and shrimp and all the delicious deep Louisiana flavor in just 30 minutes. I have also used zucchini noodles and tossed those in at the last minute.

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breast, cut into 1″ pieces

1/2 pound shrimp, deveined

1/2 pound andouille sausage, sliced into 1/2″ thick pieces

3 tablespoons Cajun Spice Blend

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 green bell pepper, diced

1/2 red onion, thinly diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/4 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium tomato, diced

1 cup chicken broth

1 pound fettucine pasta, cooked but not rinsed

garnish with parsley and leftover minced bell peppers if desired

Directions:

In a large bowl add the chicken, shrimp, sausage, cajun spices, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, garlic, Kosher salt and black pepper in a bowl and toss. In a large skillet or a cast iron skillet add the canola oil on high heat. In two batches sear off the ingredients until they’re cooked through, about 4-5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and chicken stock to the pan with all the cooked ingredients. Cook for a minute or two then add in the cooked pasta and using tongs coat the pasta with the sauce. Garnish with parsley and leftover minced bell peppers if desired.

If you are nervous about overcooking your shrimp, pull them out to a separate bowl after adding the spices. Once the other ingredients are done cooking, add the shrimp back to the pan to cook through.