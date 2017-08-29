Easy Cajun Jambalaya Pasta
Prep:10 minutes
Cook:20 minutes
Total Time:30 minutes
Easy Cajun Jambalaya Pasta with chicken, sausage and shrimp and all the delicious deep Louisiana flavor in just 30 minutes. I have also used zucchini noodles and tossed those in at the last minute.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound chicken breast, cut into 1″ pieces
- 1/2 pound shrimp, deveined
- 1/2 pound andouille sausage, sliced into 1/2″ thick pieces
- 3 tablespoons Cajun Spice Blend
- 1/2 red bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 green bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 red onion, thinly diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 pound fettucine pasta, cooked but not rinsed
- garnish with parsley and leftover minced bell peppers if desired
Directions:
- In a large bowl add the chicken, shrimp, sausage, cajun spices, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, garlic, Kosher salt and black pepper in a bowl and toss.
- In a large skillet or a cast iron skillet add the canola oil on high heat.
- In two batches sear off the ingredients until they’re cooked through, about 4-5 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes and chicken stock to the pan with all the cooked ingredients.
- Cook for a minute or two then add in the cooked pasta and using tongs coat the pasta with the sauce.
- Garnish with parsley and leftover minced bell peppers if desired.
If you are nervous about overcooking your shrimp, pull them out to a separate bowl after adding the spices. Once the other ingredients are done cooking, add the shrimp back to the pan to cook through.