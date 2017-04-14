Easy Coconut Cream Easter Cake

April 14th, 2017

Ingredients

  • 1 oz box white cake mix
  • ingredients needed to make cake: egg whites, oil and water)
  • 1 15 oz can cream of coconut
  • 1 8 oz container COOL WHIP thawed
  • 1 8 oz package sweetened flaked coconut

Instructions

  1. Prepare and bake white cake mix according to package directions for a 9 x 13 pan.
  2. Remove cake from oven, and while still hot, poke holes all over the top of cake using the handle of a wooden spoon.
  3. Open can of Cream of Coconut (making sure to stir it first) and pour over warm cake.
  4. Evenly coat the whole cake and spread it around so it will soak in.
  5. Let cake cool completely then frost with whipped topping.
  6. Then top with flaked coconut.



