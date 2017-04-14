Easy Coconut Cream Easter Cake

Ingredients
- 1 oz box white cake mix
- ingredients needed to make cake: egg whites, oil and water)
- 1 15 oz can cream of coconut
- 1 8 oz container COOL WHIP thawed
- 1 8 oz package sweetened flaked coconut
Instructions
- Prepare and bake white cake mix according to package directions for a 9 x 13 pan.
- Remove cake from oven, and while still hot, poke holes all over the top of cake using the handle of a wooden spoon.
- Open can of Cream of Coconut (making sure to stir it first) and pour over warm cake.
- Evenly coat the whole cake and spread it around so it will soak in.
- Let cake cool completely then frost with whipped topping.
- Then top with flaked coconut.
