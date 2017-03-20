Easy Slow Cooker Jamacian Jerk Chicken

Ingredients

6 chicken thighs bone and skin on

3 green onions from tip to tail with root trimmed

1/2 yellow onion

1/2 jalapeno pepper de-seeded and de-veined

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup distilled white vinegar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons thyme

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

Instructions

Add the chicken thighs to a large skillet and brown them on medium high heat on both sides for 3-5 minutes. In a food processor add the green onions, onion, jalapeno, soy sauce, vinegar, vegetable oil, brown sugar, thyme, cloves, nutmeg and allspice and puree until smooth. Add the chicken to the slow cooker skin side up and pour the sauce over the chicken. Cook on low for 8 hours.