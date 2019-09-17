Enchilada Stuff Sweet Potato

F & L Market has ground beef for $2.69 a pound and everything else you need to make this delicious healthy dinner!
Ingredients
3-4 medium sweet potatoes
1 TBS coconut oil
1 small onion, diced
5 garlic cloves, minced
1 lb ground beef (or chicken)
3-4 TBS Chili Powder
1 TBS Cumin
1 tsp sea salt
2 cups tomato sauce
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Scrub your sweet potatoes and pierce the skin a few times with a fork. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 30-45 minutes, or until they’re easily pierced with a fork.
While the potatoes are cooking, let’s make the sauce! Heat the ghee or coconut oil in a medium sized pan over medium-low heat. Add the diced onion and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Then, add the beef to the pan and sauté until cooked through. Drain the fat if needed/desired. Next, add the garlic and sauté until it becomes fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chili powder, cumin and salt to the pan and stir it like you mean it! Add the tomato sauce to the pan and stir again like you mean it! Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove the potatoes from the oven once they’re cooked through, cut open in the middle and stuff with the enchilada filling. These are extra delicious topped with chives, chopped onion, and avocado!
Notes
Look for sweet potatoes that are large enough to stuff. And try to make sure they are all about the same size, so they take the same amount of time to cook.
Feel free to use ground chicken, turkey or bison instead of the ground beef.
Top your sweet potatoes with your favorite toppings. Some good ideas are chopped tomato, chopped onion, fresh cilantro, avocado slices or guacamole.