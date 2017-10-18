Fall Pork Chop Skillet

F&L Market has Boneless Pork Sirloin Chops for $1.69 a pound. Try this delicious fall skillet!

Ingredients:

4 (5 oz.) 3/4-inch thick boneless pork chops

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth*

1/2 cup apple cider

1 1/2 tsp dijon mustard

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground allspice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp butter

2 medium sweet crisp apples (honey crisp, gala, fuji, golden delicious etc.), thinly sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 1/2 tsp minced fresh sage

1 1/2 tsp minced fresh rosemary

Instructions: