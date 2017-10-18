Fall Pork Chop Skillet
F&L Market has Boneless Pork Sirloin Chops for $1.69 a pound. Try this delicious fall skillet!
Ingredients:
- 4 (5 oz.) 3/4-inch thick boneless pork chops
- 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth*
- 1/2 cup apple cider
- 1 1/2 tsp dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp ground allspice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 2 medium sweet crisp apples (honey crisp, gala, fuji, golden delicious etc.), thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 tsp minced fresh sage
- 1 1/2 tsp minced fresh rosemary
Instructions:
- Preferably let pork chops rest at room temperature 10 minutes while preparing ingredients.
- In a liquid measuring cup or bowl whisk together broth, apple cider, mustard, cinnamon and allspice. Set aside.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper (about 3/4 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper total).
- Once oil is shimmering add pork chops. Sear until browned on bottom, about 4 – 5 minutes, then flip and continue to cook until center registers 145 degrees, about 4 – 5 minutes longer.
- Transfer pork chops to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm. Melt butter in same skillet over medium heat.
- Add in apples, onions, sage, and rosemary then saute until tender, about 4 minutes. Pour in broth mixture and season with a little salt, as desired.
- Let simmer until reduced by about half, stirring occasionally, about 2 – 3 minutes. Return pork chops to pan and spoon mixture over chops. Serve warm.
- *For a slightly thicker sauce if desired, you can whisk 1 tsp cornstarch in with the broth before adding to skillet. Stir frequently.