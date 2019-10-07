Fall Pork Chop Skillet

F & L Market has assorted pork chops for $1.79 a pound, a 3 lb bag of yellow onions for .99. Add to your ingredients list some apples from your local orchard and you have a one dish recipe that welcomes Fall with open arms! Add some potatoes or sweet potatoes to the mixture and dinner is done!
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Tbsp olive oil divided
- 3-4 oz bone-in pork chops whatever with comfortably fit in your pan
- Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
- 3/4 cup low sodium chicken stock
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard or whole-grain Dijon
- 1 Tbsp fresh sage chopped
- 1 1/2 tsp fresh rosemary chopped
- 1/2 tsp fresh thyme chopped
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 2 medium apples thinly sliced (I used Gala)
- 1 small red onion thinly sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
- Season both sides of pork chops with kosher salt and black pepper. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to large heavy bottomed pan (or skillet), and heat over MED-HIGH heat. Add pork chops to pan, leaving at least an inch between the chops to ensure even cooking and browning. Sear 3-5 minutes per side, or until pork chops are mostly done. Chops will continue cooking in the sauce later.
- Remove pork chops to a plate.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together chicken stock and mustard, set aside.
- Add remaining 1 Tbsp oil to the pan, then add apples and onions. Cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, pepper, sage, rosemary, and thyme. Stir to combine.
- Pour in stock mixture, using a wooden spoon to gently scrape the bottom of the pan to release any brown bits (those are full of great flavor).
- Slide pork chops back into the pan, nestling them down in between the apples.
- Cook 2-3 minutes, until pork chops are finished cooking and liquid has reduced by half