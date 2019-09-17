Fall Pork Roast with Kraut

A listener from Alabama reminded me of these fab flavors with the approach of Fall. This works great with a Pork Roast or Pork Chops . F & L Market has pork chops for $1.99 lb
Ingredients
- 4 pound pork roast – boneless and at room temperature (this is important!) – this should take about 20-30 minutes from being in the fridge
- 2 pounds sauerkraut ( I drain mine and put the water in listed below)
- 1 Tbl caraway seeds *note – you can omit this if you hate caraway seeds but for me it makes the dish
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 peeled apple (gala or any sweet apple), chopped * (see note)
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 cup water *optional
- 2 Tbl olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325F, rack in the middle.
- Pat the pork dry and sprinkle the entire roast with salt, pepper and smoked paprika
- Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat and add in the olive oil.
- When the olive oil starts to simmer carefully place the pork roast in.
- Sear on all sides until golden brown – ~5-8 minutes per side.
- In a lidded dutch oven place the sauerkraut all over the bottom.
- Sprinkle over the caraway seeds, onions, apples and brown sugar.
- Place the seared pork roast on top nestling it in the sauerkraut.
- If you’ve drained yours sauerkraut, add the water. If you did not you do not need the water. You want at least a cup of liquid in the pot.
- Cover tightly with a lid and bake for about 2 hours or until a meat thermometer reads 150F. While it’s cooking check the pot to ensure that it’s not drying out. If needed, add more water. I have never had to but I always add at least a cup of liquid.
- Remove from the oven once the thermometer reads 150F.
- Carefully remove the roast from the pan and place on a cutting board covering loosely with foil.
- Allow to cool for about 15 minutes before slicing.
Notes
Note1: You need to ensure that your pot has a tight seal. If it does not, add foil to cover the pot and then the lid. If you do not have a lid, ensure that the foil is fitted snugly.
Note 2: If you want to make this in the crock pot, pan sear the meat following the recipe and in the bottom of a 6qrt crock pot add in the sauerkraut, caraway seeds, onions, brown sugar and pork (water if you drained the kraut). Cover and cook on low for about 8-9 hours. OR If you want your sauerkraut to retain more ‘bite’ cook the pork for ~6 hours without the kraut (make sure to add liquid though!) and then add the kraut in the last few hours of cooking!
Note 3: I add the apple to help curb the bitterness of the kraut plus it adds such an incredible depth of flavor to the kraut! It’s a must try in my book!