Firecracker Chicken

F & L Market has boneless, skinless chicken breast on sale for $1.69. This is a super flavorful recipe that is delicious, served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup hot/chili sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot or Sriracha)

1/2 cup brown sugar or honey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon oil

1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: