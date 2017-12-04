Firecracker Chicken

December 4th, 2017 | Written by:
F & L Market has boneless, skinless chicken breast on sale for $1.69. This is a super flavorful recipe that is delicious, served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup hot/chili sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot or Sriracha)
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar or honey
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated
  • 1 pinch red pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Heat the hot sauce, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and chili pepper flakes in a small sauce pan until the sugar has melted into the sauce.
  2. Heat the oil in a large oven safe skillet over medium-high heat, season the chicken with the salt and pepper, add to the pan and brown (about 3-5 minutes per side).
  3. Transfer to a preheated 400F/200C oven and bake until the chicken is cooked, about 10-15 minutes, basting with the sauce every 5 minutes.
  4. Enjoy with the remaining sauce!









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test