Flank Steak Pinwheels

Ingredients
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 yellow bell pepper
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 pkg frozen spinach, thawed and extracted of water
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup blue cheese
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 2 tbsp lemon juice from half of a lemon
- 1 tbs balsamic vinegar
- 1 1/2 lbs. Flank Steak, butterflied
- salt & pepper, to taste
- kitchen twine
Instructions
- Turn the broiler on high. Place the bell peppers on a baking sheet and place under the broiler. Turn every few minutes until both peppers are completely black
- Remove from the broiler and place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 10 minutes.
- Turn off the broiler and preheat the oven to 425.
- Combine egg yolk, spinach, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar, cheese, and bread crumbs in a bowl. Set aside
- Once the peppers are cool enough to touch, peel off blackened skin, it should come off easily. Dice the peppers and add them to the spinach mixture.
- Butterfly the steak (or have the butcher do it!) and lay it out. Spread the spinach mixture on top leaving a one inch boarder around the edges.
- Sprinkle Salt and Pepper over the steak roll.
- Roll steak up and secure with kitchen twine.
- Bake for 35 minutes.
- Turn on the broiler again and bake for 10 minutes more, turning once. This browns up the meat beautifully.
- Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes, slice and serve.
