(Don’t judge too quickly by the name. I had this recipe at a family reunion this weekend and it was fantastic. Perfect for pot luck!)

Ingredients:

2 cans corn, drained

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 chopped bell pepper

1 cup Dukes mayo

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese

10 oz bag Chili Cheese Fritos

Directions:

Mix together all ingredients, except the Fritos. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Stir in Fritos, until well blended, just before serving.