Game Day Sausage Dip

F & L Market has Homemade Pork Sausage for $1.79 a pound. Use it to make this Sausage Dip for your next game day.
Ingredients
- 1.5 lb Sausage ( I add in a tsp of red chili flakes for the heat)
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 bunch green onion, chopped
- 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, cubed
- 2 cups sour cream
- 2 14.5-ounce cans petite diced tomatoes, drained
- 2 ounces chopped jalapeños (pickled works great)
- Corn or Tortilla chips
Directions
- Cook sausage and onion in large skillet over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently; drain.
- Add cream cheese; stir until melted. Spoon mixture into a 3 to 4-quart slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients; mix well.
- Cook on low setting 2 to 3 hours or until hot, stirring occasionally. Serve with tortilla or corn chips.
- This recipe was created in partnership with Jimmy Dean brand for the Family Table program.