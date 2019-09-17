Download the WLNI App

Game Day Sausage Dip

Published September 17, 2019 | By Janet Rose
F & L Market has Homemade Pork Sausage for $1.79 a pound. Use it to make this Sausage Dip for your next game day.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 lb Sausage ( I add in a tsp of red chili flakes for the heat)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 bunch green onion, chopped
  • 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, cubed
  • 2 cups sour cream
  • 2 14.5-ounce cans petite diced tomatoes, drained
  • 2 ounces chopped jalapeños (pickled works great)
  • Corn or Tortilla chips

Directions

  1. Cook sausage and onion in large skillet over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently; drain.
  2. Add cream cheese; stir until melted. Spoon mixture into a 3 to 4-quart slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients; mix well.
  3. Cook on low setting 2 to 3 hours or until hot, stirring occasionally. Serve with tortilla or corn chips.
  4. This recipe was created in partnership with Jimmy Dean brand for the Family Table program.

