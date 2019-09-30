Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

F & L Market has all potatoes on sale for $3.99. Chicken breast are $2.99 for a 2.5 lb package. Use them to make this delicious skillet. Perfect for a weeknight meal.

F & L Market has all potatoes on sale for $3.99. Chicken breast are $2.99 for a 2.5 lb package. Use them to make this delicious skillet. Perfect for a weeknight meal.

First In à large bowl, combine the chicken strips with soy sauce, olive oil, pepper, and hot sauce. Set side to marinate while you cook potatoes.

Parboil the potatoes in boiling salted water for 8 minutes. This will accelerate cooking time in the skillet and ensure a nice golden crust on the potatoes

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, mix 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter. When butter is melted, add drained potatoes. Cook for about 4 minutes, stir and cook an additional 4-5 minutes until potatoes are golden and fork tender. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Keep the same skillet over medium heat and add remaining 2 tablespoons butter, garlic, red chili pepper flakes, and fresh herbs. Lay the chicken strips in one layer in the skillet, keeping the drained marinade for later. Cook on each side for 1 minute each, until nicely browned – adjust timing depending on how you like your chicken.

Right before chicken is done, you can stir in the reserved marinade if you like, and cook for one minute. Add the potatoes back to the pan and heat through. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.