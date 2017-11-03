Garlic Herb-Crusted Beef Round Roast

For the garlic & herb rub:

8 garlic cloves, peeled

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

For the gravy:

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons arrowroot starch

pan drippings from the roast

2 cups GF beef broth

1/2 cup good red organic wine

Make the garlic & herb rub (This can be done two different ways):

Throw all the ingredients in your high speed blender and blend – not until smooth, but just until all of the ingredients are incorporated and the garlic cloves are in small pieces. You want this somewhat chunky. Using a mortar and pestle, turn the garlic cloves and sea salt into a paste. Stir in the remaining ingredients

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees (F).

Take the beef bottom round roast out of its packaging. There should be butcher’s twine tied around the roast – do NOT cut it off. Place the roast in a baking dish (I recommend using a 12 inch cast iron pan, because it can also be used later to make the gravy) and rub down with the garlic and herb rub. Make sure when you’re done, you place the roast in the pan with the fatty side up.

The rule of thumb is to bake a roast for 20 minutes per pound, so about an hour for a 3 pound roast.

Though I find with my oven, I actually have to bake my roasts at about 25 minutes per pound, just to bring the roast up to the internal temperature of 140 degrees (F).

BUT, start with 20 minutes per pound (all ovens are not created equal); the last thing you want to do is to overcook your roast!

Remove the roast from the oven when the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees (F). Remember as the roast rests, the internal temperature will rise several degrees (meaning, it’s still cooking even though it isn’t roasting in the oven).

Remove the roast from the cast iron pan and place it on a platter. Cover immediately with foil and allow the roast to rest for at least 15 minutes before slicing.

To make the gravy:

Combine the cold water and the arrowroot starch. Set aside.

Lastly:

Place the cast iron pan on your stove top burner. You’ll notice brown bits, oil, and cooking juices are left over from the roast. Keep every single drop – all of this is flavor waiting to happen! Stir in the beef broth and the red wine. Use a wire whisk to gently scrape the browned bits off the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil. Whisk in the arrowroot starch mixture. Return the gravy to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium low and simmer for about 10 minutes to thicken the gravy. Whisk occasionally.