Garlic & Paprika Chicken

September 12th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients:
  • 6 chicken drumsticks
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • pinch red pepper flakes
  • 2 tbsp fresh parsley chopped
  • 1 tbsp fresh oregano chopped
  • salt and pepper to tast
Instructions:
  1. Preheat oven to 425 F degrees.
  2. Clean and dry the drumsticks and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  3. In a small skillet heat the olive oil. Add the garlic, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes and the herbs. Cook for about 1 minute over medium heat, do not burn the garlic.
  4. Pour this olive oil mixture over the drumsticks and make sure the drumsticks are coated thoroughly with the olive oil/paprika mixture.
  5. Place the drumsticks in a 9×13 baking dish and bake for about 45 minutes or until chicken legs are cooked through.
  6. Serve with your favorite side dish and/or salad.









