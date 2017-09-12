Garlic & Paprika Chicken
Ingredients:
- 6 chicken drumsticks
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- pinch red pepper flakes
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley chopped
- 1 tbsp fresh oregano chopped
- salt and pepper to tast
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 F degrees.
- Clean and dry the drumsticks and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- In a small skillet heat the olive oil. Add the garlic, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes and the herbs. Cook for about 1 minute over medium heat, do not burn the garlic.
- Pour this olive oil mixture over the drumsticks and make sure the drumsticks are coated thoroughly with the olive oil/paprika mixture.
- Place the drumsticks in a 9×13 baking dish and bake for about 45 minutes or until chicken legs are cooked through.
- Serve with your favorite side dish and/or salad.