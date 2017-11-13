Garlic Ranch Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes

F&L Market has whole boneless pork tenderloins for $1.79 lb. This is a simple, easy way to get dinner on the table in a flash.

4-5 boneless pork chops

2 large sweet potatoes cut in two

1 packet (1 oz) ranch seasoning mix

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced or pressed

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Clean and dry pork chops. Coat with ranch seasoning mix, minced garlic parsley , oregano and pepper. Set aside.

Coat sweet potato halves with olive oil and salt all around. Place cut side down on the baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes, then add pork chops to the pan and bake for an additional 15-20 mins until pork chops are tender. Serve right away with steamed broccoli and a side salad.