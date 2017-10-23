Garlic & Rosemary T-Bone
F&L Market has the best T-bones in town, whole T-Bone Loins cut to order $3.99 . This is the only way to prepare a t-bone in my opinion. It’s a no fail recipe!
Ingredients:
- 2 16 ounce bone in T-bone steaks
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 sprig of fresh rosemary, removed from stem
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 415° F. Remove steaks from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking, this is to bring the steaks to room temperature and ensure your cooking times are more accurate. Season both sides liberally with salt and pepper, the more the better.
- Add olive oil and butter to an oven safe cast iron skillet and turn up high, allow the skillet to become scorching hot. Place the T-bone face down and sear undisturbed for 2 minutes. Flip the and sear for an additional 2 minutes. This will give your steaks a nice seared edge.
- Add minced garlic and fresh rosemary to the skillet and immediately transfer your skillet directly to the oven skillet may be hot, handle with oven mitts. For rare, bake for 1-2 minutes. Medium rare, 2-3 minutes. Medium, 3-4 minutes. Remember, depending on the thickness of the steak, the more or less time it will take. This recipe is ideal for ¾ – 1 inch thick portions (about 16 ounces). 16 – 24 ounce portions will take 1-2 minutes longer for each desired level of doneness.
- Remove steaks from the oven and spoon the garlic and rosemary flavored butter over the steaks, Plate the steaks and lightly cover with tin foil and let sit for 5 minutes before serving. This is important to bring your steak to its final serving temperature.