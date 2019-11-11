Ginger Breakfast Bread

| By

Text FLMarket to 83361 so that you can become a VIP customer with F & L Market. Then pick up everything you need for this fantastic snack cake. Brimming with holiday flavors and a guilt free breakfast bread option!

1 ½ cups instant oats

1 ¼ cups whole wheat flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

2 tbsp ground ginger

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp cloves

¼ tsp a llspice

¼ tsp salt

1 tbsp coconut oil or unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

2 large egg whites, room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup molasses

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

½ cup nonfat milk

Pre heat oven to 350°F, and coat a 9”-square pan with nonstick cooking spray.