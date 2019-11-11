Ginger Breakfast Bread

Text FLMarket to 83361 so that you can become a VIP customer with F & L Market. Then pick up everything you need for this fantastic snack cake. Brimming with holiday flavors and a guilt free breakfast bread option!
1 ½ cups instant oats
1 ¼ cups whole wheat flour
1 ½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
2 tbsp ground ginger
½ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp nutmeg
¼ tsp cloves
¼ tsp allspice
¼ tsp salt
1 tbsp coconut oil or unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly
2 large egg whites, room temperature
2 tsp vanilla extract
¾ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
¼ cup molasses
2 tbsp pure maple syrup
½ cup nonfat milk
Pre heat oven to 350°F, and coat a 9”-square pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the oats, flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the coconut oil, egg whites, and vanilla. Add in Greek yogurt, stirring until no large lumps of yogurt remain. Stir in the molasses and maple syrup. Alternate between adding the oat mixture and milk, beginning and ending with the oat mixture, and stirring just until incorporated. (For best results, add the oat mixture in 3 equal parts.)
- Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 350°F for 22-26 minutes or until the center feels firm to the touch and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool completely to room temperature in the pan before slicing and serving.