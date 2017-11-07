Greek Baked White Fish
F & L Market has a 2 lb. package of Whiting Fillets for $5.19 I love the Greek flavors that elevate this mild fish to a whole new place.
Ingredients:
- 8 or 9 ounce frozen Whiting fillet
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 1/2 tbsp butter, European-style, melted
- 1/2 tsp Greek seasoning (I prefer Cavender’s)
- 1 tbsp diced roasted bell pepper (I use jarred that I find in the pickle aisle)
- 1 tbsp crushed French’s French Fried Onions (I put in a small plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin)
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 400º.
- Line a sheet pan with foil and place frozen fish on it.
- Drizzle lemon juice and melted butter over fish. I squeeze half a lemon over each piece.
- Sprinkle with the seasoning – any roasted garlic seasoning will work. I have also used Greek seasoning I get at Penzeys. Season with a little salt and fresh cracked pepper.
- Then sprinkle with diced roasted red pepper, crushed onions, and chopped parsley.
- Bake for 30 minutes and serve, spooning pan juices over.