Greek Baked White Fish

F & L Market has a 2 lb. package of Whiting Fillets for $5.19 I love the Greek flavors that elevate this mild fish to a whole new place.

Ingredients:

8 or 9 ounce frozen Whiting fillet

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 1/2 tbsp butter, European-style, melted

1/2 tsp Greek seasoning (I prefer Cavender’s)

1 tbsp diced roasted bell pepper (I use jarred that I find in the pickle aisle)

1 tbsp crushed French’s French Fried Onions (I put in a small plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin)

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Instructions: