Greek Baked White Fish

November 7th, 2017 | Written by:
F & L Market has a 2 lb. package of Whiting Fillets for $5.19 I love the Greek flavors that elevate this mild fish to a whole new place.
Ingredients:
  • 8 or 9 ounce frozen Whiting fillet
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tbsp butter, European-style, melted
  • 1/2 tsp Greek seasoning (I prefer Cavender’s)
  • 1 tbsp diced roasted bell pepper (I use jarred that I find in the pickle aisle)
  • 1 tbsp crushed French’s French Fried Onions (I put in a small plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin)
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
  1. Heat oven to 400º.
  2. Line a sheet pan with foil and place frozen fish on it.
  3. Drizzle lemon juice and melted butter over fish. I squeeze half a lemon over each piece.
  4. Sprinkle with the seasoning – any roasted garlic seasoning will work. I have also used Greek seasoning I get at Penzeys. Season with a little salt and fresh cracked pepper.
  5. Then sprinkle with diced roasted red pepper, crushed onions, and chopped parsley.
  6. Bake for 30 minutes and serve, spooning pan juices over.










Janet's Five & Dine

