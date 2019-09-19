Greek Cabbage Rolls

F & L Market has Fresh Green Cabbage .39 a pound, They also have fresh ground, beef , pork and veal. Pick your favorite and make these delicious cabbage rolls.
1 cabbage
1 lb ground beef, pork or veal
1/2 cup white rice
1 egg, beaten
1 small onion, finely diced or grated
1/2 cup fresh dill, plus extra for garnish
1/4 cup fresh parsley
1 tsp salt ground pepper to taste
2 cups chicken broth or water
avgolemono.
3 large egg yolks
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp cornstarch
1 cup broth from the cabbage
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add some salt. Carefully remove the core of the cabbage and discard, then add the remaining cabbage head to the boiling water until the outer leaves become tender, about 10-12 minutes. Carefully peel the cabbage, layer by layer, and set aside each of the leaves. In a large bowl, mix together the ground meat, rice, beaten egg, onion, dill, salt and pepper until well combined. To make the cabbage rolls, lay a cabbage leaf flat on a clean work surface and place a heaped spoonful of the meat mixture on one end of the leaf. Neatly fold in the edges and then roll it up like a cigar, then place seam side down in a large pot or casserole, starting from the edge to the centre. Repeat with the remaining leaves, filling and folding, and place them next to each other in the casserole. Second and third layers may be placed on top, then covered with an inverted plate so the lahanodolmades don’t open during cooking. Pour the broth or water into the casserole, making sure the cabbage rolls aren’t submerged completely, but the liquid can be seen coming up from the sides. Bring the broth to a boil and then cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for about 45-60 minutes, until the cabbage is very tender. Once done, drain most of the broth but reserve 1 cup for the avgolemono. To make the avgolemono, mix together the eggs and lemon juice, then add the corn starch to make a slurry. Using a few ladles of the broth from the cabbage rolls, slowly add to the egg-lemon mixture, whisking continuously, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour the avgolemono sauceinto the pot, again stirring continuously. Pour the sauce over the cabbage rolls, and serve garnished with chopped dill. The cabbage rolls can also be prepared earlier in the day, and simply reheated in the Avolemono sauce.