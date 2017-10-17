Green Chile Steak Roll Up
F & L has Beef Top Sirloin for $3.49 a pound. These Steak Roll ups are delicious and are a unique way to use a portion of this value pack.
Ingredients for Roll Ups:
- 4 large hatch green chiles (or about 1/3 pound pre-roasted)
- 1 to 1.5 pounds thin cut sirloin, about 4 pieces (Milanese cut)
- 1 cup baby spinach leaves
- 4 ounces queso fresco (divided) aka Mexican crumbling cheese
- 1 teaspoon steak seasoning
For Sauce:
- 1/2 cup unsweetened plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon lime zest
- Salt and ground white pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Pre-heat oven to 400 F degrees.
- If not using pre-roasted peppers, toss peppers on a baking sheet and into a 400 F oven or straight on the grill and let roast, turning once or twice with tongs, for about 20 minutes. Peppers will be ready to remove from heat when softening and presenting with blistered and black skin in places. Transfer peppers to a plastic zip-top bag and let steam in the bag for 20 more minutes (this will help the skin easily slip off). When cool to the touch, pull off the skin, remove the stem, and slice open to rinse out the seeds.
- On rimmed pan, set steaks out and layer the length of the steak with a handful of spinach and strips of hatch pepper. Place chunk of cheese in the middle of each.
- Starting at one end, tightly roll up each steak, ensuring filling stays intact. Secure with toothpicks.
- Roast in the center rack of oven at 400 F degrees for approximately 15 minutes or until outside browning and cheese softening.
- While steaks are cooking, add yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, and zest to a small blender and pulse several times until cilantro is pretty well incorporated, but still in pieces. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Remove steak roll ups from oven and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing crosswise and serving with a drizzle of sauce.