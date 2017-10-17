Green Chile Steak Roll Up

F & L has Beef Top Sirloin for $3.49 a pound. These Steak Roll ups are delicious and are a unique way to use a portion of this value pack.

Ingredients f or Roll Ups:

4 large hatch green chiles (or about 1/3 pound pre-roasted)

1 to 1.5 pounds thin cut sirloin, about 4 pieces (Milanese cut)

1 cup baby spinach leaves

4 ounces queso fresco (divided) aka Mexican crumbling cheese

1 teaspoon steak seasoning

For Sauce:

1/2 cup unsweetened plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon lime zest

Salt and ground white pepper, to taste

Instructions: