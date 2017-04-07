Green Chili Casserole (Quick and Easy)
Ingredients
- 10 oz chicken breast cooked and shredded, 280 g
- 16 oz green chile enchilada sauce 455 g
- 1 oz can chopped green chiles 4 [115 g]
- 12 oz Monterey Jack Cheese 340 g
- 1 cup sour cream 230 g
- 10 medium tortillas
- 3 cilantro springs chopped
- 3 green onions chopped
- 1 medium tomato chopped
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F degrees.
- Mix the chicken with 8 oz of the green chile enchilada sauce, the green chiles and half of the Monterey Jack cheese.
- In another bowl, stir together the remaining enchilada sauce and the sour cream. Pour half of the sauce into a 9×13 inch baking dish.
- Take a tortilla, top with a couple of tablespoons of the chicken mixture, then roll it up and place over the sauce in the baking dish. Continue with all the tortillas until they are all filled and rolled.
- Pour the remaining sauce over the top of the tortillas, then sprinkle the remaining cheese evenly over the top.
- Place the dish in the oven and bake for 25 minutes.
- Top with chopped cilantro, green onions, and tomatoes before serving.