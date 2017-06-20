Green Chili Chicken Bake
Ingredients:
- 3-4 Boneless skinless chicken breasts, trimmed
- 1 8 oz package cream cheese, softened – You can use light cream cheese here if you prefer, but fat free will not work well since it doesn’t melt like normal cream cheese. Also, make sure the cheese is nice and soft before you begin to mix it so it combines well. If you don’t have time to leave it out, then put it in a glass bowl, cover, and microwave for about 30 seconds, then stir and add 30 more seconds if necessary. Softening the cream cheese will ensure that it isn’t lumpy and the flavor infuses every bit of the cheese for a delicious dinner.
- 1 4 oz can chopped green chilis- As I might have mentioned above I really love green chilis. I have tried a lot of brands, but I really prefer Old El Paso. I feel like their chilis are diced but instead of just being pieces in water, the liquid is thicker like pureed chilis which I find to be so much more flavorful than just chili pieces.
- 1 cup monterey jack cheese, shredded
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 375F.
- In a medium bowl, mix the cream cheese, garlic powder, cumin, salt and pepper until combined. Then stir in the green chilis and stir until evenly mixed.
- Lay the chicken breasts flat in a baking dish. Cover the chicken breasts with the green chili mixture. Then top with the monterey jack cheese.
- Bake on the middle rack for 35-45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and the juices run clear.
- Serve hot over spanish rice, greens, tortillas, or mashed potatoes. Enjoy!