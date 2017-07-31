Grilled Chicken Bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs chicken breast, pounded down to even thickness
- 3 cups chopped ripe tomatoes
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 Tbsp fresh basil, chopped
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
Instructions:
- Heat your grill to medium high heat (around 375 degrees F).
- In between 2 pieces of plastic wrap, pound out your chicken breasts until they are about ½ inch to ¼ inch thick. Mine were quite large when pounded out, so then I cut them into two parts to make them more like cutlets.
- Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper (optional).
- Spray your grill with oil to prevent sticking. Cook on each side for 4-5 minutes until cooked through. Since they are thinner they won’t take that long to cook.
- Meanwhile, make the bruschetta. Chop the tomatoes, garlic, then the basil.
- In a medium bowl, add in the tomatoes, garlic, basil, salt & pepper, oil and balsamic vinegar.
- Once the chicken is done, spoon the brushetta on top of the chicken.
- Store leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge.
Nutrition Serving size: 1 serving (of 6) Calories: 153 Fat: 3.6 g Saturated fat: 0.4 g Carbs: 5.3 g Sugar: 0 g Sodium: 248 mg Fiber: 1.1 g Protein: 28 g Cholesterol: 70 mg