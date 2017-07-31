Grilled Chicken Bruschetta

Ingredients:
  • 1.5 lbs chicken breast, pounded down to even thickness
  • 3 cups chopped ripe tomatoes
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
Instructions:
  1. Heat your grill to medium high heat (around 375 degrees F).
  2. In between 2 pieces of plastic wrap, pound out your chicken breasts until they are about ½ inch to ¼ inch thick. Mine were quite large when pounded out, so then I cut them into two parts to make them more like cutlets.
  3. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper (optional).
  4. Spray your grill with oil to prevent sticking. Cook on each side for 4-5 minutes until cooked through. Since they are thinner they won’t take that long to cook.
  5. Meanwhile, make the bruschetta. Chop the tomatoes, garlic, then the basil.
  6. In a medium bowl, add in the tomatoes, garlic, basil, salt & pepper, oil and balsamic vinegar.
  7. Once the chicken is done, spoon the brushetta on top of the chicken.
  8. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge.
Nutrition Serving size: 1 serving (of 6) Calories: 153 Fat: 3.6 g Saturated fat: 0.4 g Carbs: 5.3 g Sugar: 0 g Sodium: 248 mg Fiber: 1.1 g Protein: 28 g Cholesterol: 70 mg








