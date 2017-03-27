Grilled Chicken Caprese Pasta

- 3 – 4 chicken breasts
- seasoning salt
Creamy Balsamic Dressing:
- 3 tbsp Balsamic vinegar
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 4 tbspmayonnaise
- salt & pepper to taste
Salad Ingredients:
- 4 cups of cooked rotini pasta
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
- 2 tomatoes chopped
- 1/2 – 3/4 cup mini bocconcini cheese
- 2 cups fresh spinach
- 2 green onions sliced
- 3 tbsp grated parmesan
Instructions
- First, season the chicken breasts with the seasoning salt, and grill until cooked through.
- Cook noodles according to package directions. Strain, and toss lightly with olive oil (about 2 tsp). Set aside.
- While the chicken is grilling, combine all the ingredients for the dressing: balsamic vinegar, olive oil, mayonnaise and salt & pepper. Set aside.
- In a serving bowl, mix together the cooked noodles, fresh basil, chopped tomatoes, sliced onions, bocconcini cheese, spinach and parmesan cheese.
- Once the chicken is cooked, cut it into bite sized pieces, and add to the salad.
- Stir in the creamy balsamic vinegar dressing, and mix until everything is coated.
- You can serve this salad right away, or let it rest for up to an hour.
- Serve with extra fresh basil and parmesan cheese if you wish!
- Enjoy!
