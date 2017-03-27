Grilled Chicken Caprese Pasta

  • 3 – 4 chicken breasts
  • seasoning salt

Creamy Balsamic Dressing:

  • 3 tbsp Balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 tbspmayonnaise
  • salt & pepper to taste

Salad Ingredients:

  • 4 cups of cooked rotini pasta
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 2 tomatoes chopped
  • 1/2 – 3/4 cup mini bocconcini cheese
  • 2 cups fresh spinach
  • 2 green onions sliced
  • 3 tbsp grated parmesan

Instructions

  1. First, season the chicken breasts with the seasoning salt, and grill until cooked through.
  2. Cook noodles according to package directions. Strain, and toss lightly with olive oil (about 2 tsp). Set aside.
  3. While the chicken is grilling, combine all the ingredients for the dressing: balsamic vinegar, olive oil, mayonnaise and salt & pepper. Set aside.
  4. In a serving bowl, mix together the cooked noodles, fresh basil, chopped tomatoes, sliced onions, bocconcini cheese, spinach and parmesan cheese.
  5. Once the chicken is cooked, cut it into bite sized pieces, and add to the salad.
  6. Stir in the creamy balsamic vinegar dressing, and mix until everything is coated.
  7. You can serve this salad right away, or let it rest for up to an hour.
  8. Serve with extra fresh basil and parmesan cheese if you wish!
  9. Enjoy!

