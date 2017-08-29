Grilled Corn & Zucchini Salad

This grilled corn and zucchini salad is fresh, fast, and bursting with flavor! Only a few simple ingredients are needed to make this delicious summer salad.

Ingredients

2 small-to-medium zucchini, cut into quarters lengthwise

4 cobs of corn, husked

Olive oil

Italian seasoning

Salt & pepper

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 avocado, diced

1 tablespoon red onion, chopped finely

Instructions