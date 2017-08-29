Grilled Corn & Zucchini Salad
This grilled corn and zucchini salad is fresh, fast, and bursting with flavor! Only a few simple ingredients are needed to make this delicious summer salad.
Ingredients
- 2 small-to-medium zucchini, cut into quarters lengthwise
- 4 cobs of corn, husked
- Olive oil
- Italian seasoning
- Salt & pepper
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1 tablespoon red onion, chopped finely
Instructions
- Preheat grill to high.
- Coat the zucchini and corn in olive oil. Sprinkle lightly with Italian seasoning and salt & pepper.
- Grill the corn for about 10-12 minutes, turning every few minutes until you’ve got nice char marks. Grill the zucchini for about 6 minutes total, turning every 2 minutes or so. We use a gas BBQ with the lid down.
- Let the zucchini and corn cool for a while. Meanwhile, chop the onion and avocado.
- Cut the zucchini into smaller pieces, and cut the kernels off the cob (I like to do this in a large bowl so the kernels don’t fly everywhere). Toss the corn and zucchini with the lime juice, avocado, and onion. Season with extra salt, pepper, and additional olive oil and/or lime juice if desired. Enjoy immediately or chill the salad for a while if you want it really cold.