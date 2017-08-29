Grilled Corn & Zucchini Salad

August 29th, 2017 | Written by:
This grilled corn and zucchini salad is fresh, fast, and bursting with flavor! Only a few simple ingredients are needed to make this delicious summer salad.

Ingredients

  • 2 small-to-medium zucchini, cut into quarters lengthwise
  • 4 cobs of corn, husked
  • Olive oil
  • Italian seasoning
  • Salt & pepper
  • Juice of 1/2 lime
  • 1 avocado, diced
  • 1 tablespoon red onion, chopped finely

Instructions

  1. Preheat grill to high.
  2. Coat the zucchini and corn in olive oil. Sprinkle lightly with Italian seasoning and salt & pepper.
  3. Grill the corn for about 10-12 minutes, turning every few minutes until you’ve got nice char marks. Grill the zucchini for about 6 minutes total, turning every 2 minutes or so. We use a gas BBQ with the lid down.
  4. Let the zucchini and corn cool for a while. Meanwhile, chop the onion and avocado.
  5. Cut the zucchini into smaller pieces, and cut the kernels off the cob (I like to do this in a large bowl so the kernels don’t fly everywhere). Toss the corn and zucchini with the lime juice, avocado, and onion. Season with extra salt, pepper, and additional olive oil and/or lime juice if desired. Enjoy immediately or chill the salad for a while if you want it really cold.









Janet's Five & Dine

