Grilled Cranberry and Brie Turkey Sandwiches

November 27th, 2017 | Written by:
This is great way to use leftover turkey and F & L Market’s market bacon which is $3.99 a pound this week!
  • 1 tablespoon butter, room temperature
  • 2 slices bread
  • 2 ounces brie, sliced thinly
  • 4 ounces roast turkey, sliced or shredded
  • 1 tablespoon cranberry sauce
  • 2 slices crispy cooked bacon
  • 1/4 avocado, sliced

Directions:

  1. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Spread half of the cheese onto the un-buttered side of one slice of bread followed by the turkey, cranberry sauce, bacon, avocado, the remaining cheese, and finally top with the remaining slice of bread with the buttered side up.
  2. Grill over medium heat until golden brown and the cheese has melted, about 2-3 minutes per side.









