Grilled Glazed Spiral Ham

F & L Market has spiral sliced hams on sale for $1.99 a pound. This is a delicious way to glaze and grill it!

Glaze ingredients:

1/2 cup apricot jam or preserves

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup white wine

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp Yoshida’s cooking sauce (or soy sauce if desired)

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp Ancho chile powder (substitute chipotle or cayenne as desired)

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/8 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp sage

1/16 tsp ground cloves

Instructions: