Grilled Glazed Spiral Ham

November 21st, 2017 | Written by:
F & L Market has spiral sliced hams on sale for $1.99 a pound. This is a delicious way to glaze and grill it!
Glaze ingredients:
  • 1/2 cup apricot jam or preserves
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp Yoshida’s cooking sauce (or soy sauce if desired)
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp Ancho chile powder (substitute chipotle or cayenne as desired)
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/8 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp sage
  • 1/16 tsp ground cloves
Instructions:
  1. Combine all ingredients, except the ham, and mix well in medium-size bowl.
  2. Add the glaze mixture between each slic.
  3. Place the ham flat side down in a disposable aluminum pan.
  4. Set up the grill for indirect or two-zone grilling with coals and smoke wood on one side and nothing on the other.
  5. Target temperature inside the grill is 325.
  6. Place aluminum pan over the side with no coals.
  7. Cooking time is 12-13 minutes per pound to an internal temperature of 140-150 degrees.
  8. Brush on another coat of glaze every 20 minutes throughout the cooking process.
  9. Pull the ham from the grill when it hits 140 degrees and let rest for 10 minutes so the juices redistribute throughout the meat.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test