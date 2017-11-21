Grilled Glazed Spiral Ham
F & L Market has spiral sliced hams on sale for $1.99 a pound. This is a delicious way to glaze and grill it!
Glaze ingredients:
- 1/2 cup apricot jam or preserves
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp Yoshida’s cooking sauce (or soy sauce if desired)
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 tsp Ancho chile powder (substitute chipotle or cayenne as desired)
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/8 tsp cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp sage
- 1/16 tsp ground cloves
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients, except the ham, and mix well in medium-size bowl.
- Add the glaze mixture between each slic.
- Place the ham flat side down in a disposable aluminum pan.
- Set up the grill for indirect or two-zone grilling with coals and smoke wood on one side and nothing on the other.
- Target temperature inside the grill is 325.
- Place aluminum pan over the side with no coals.
- Cooking time is 12-13 minutes per pound to an internal temperature of 140-150 degrees.
- Brush on another coat of glaze every 20 minutes throughout the cooking process.
- Pull the ham from the grill when it hits 140 degrees and let rest for 10 minutes so the juices redistribute throughout the meat.