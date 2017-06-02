Grilled Lime Salmon with Avocado-Mango Salsa and Coconut Rice
Ingredients
Lime Salmon
- 4 (6 oz) skinless salmon fillets
- 3 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for grill
- 2 tsp lime zest
- 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Coconut Rice
- 1 1/2 cups Coconut Water
- 1 1/4 cups canned coconut milk
- 1 1/2 cups jasmine rice, rinsed well and drained well
- 1/2 tsp salt
Avocado-Mango Salsa
- 1 large mango, peeled and diced
- 3/4 cup chopped red bell pepper (1/2 large)
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/3 cup chopped red onion, rinsed under water and drained
- 1 large avocado, peeled and diced
- 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp Zico Coconut Water
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- For the salmon:
- In an 11×7-inch baking dish whisk together olive oil, lime zest, lime juice, garlic and season with salt and pepper to taste (a fair amount of each). Place salmon in baking dish, cover and allow to marinate in refrigerator 15 – 30 minutes, then flip salmon to opposite side and allow to marinate 15 – 30 minutes longer. Preheat a grill over medium-high heat during last 10 minutes of marinating.
- Brush grill grates with oil. Place salmon on grill and grill about 3 minutes per side or until just cooked through (turn carefully as the salmon will be fragile).
- For the coconut rice:
- While salmon is marinating prepare coconut rice. In a medium saucepan bring coconut water, coconut milk, rice and salt to a full boil. Cover and simmer until liquid has been absorbed (there may be just a little bit of excess liquid in center which you can drain off), about 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork, then let rest 5 minutes.
- For the avocado-mango salsa:
- While the salmon is grilling prepare salsa. In a medium bowl toss together mango, bell pepper, cilantro, red onion, avocado, lime juice, olive oil and coconut water. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve salmon warm with coconut rice top with avocado mango salsa.