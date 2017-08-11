Ham Cheese and Spinach Puffs

These puffy squares are beautiful for a weekend brunch or a light lunch or dinner. Enjoy!

Makes 8:

2 sheets puff pastry

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup (240ml) warm milk

1 pinch of salt

Freshly cracked pepper to taste

Ground nutmeg

1/2 lb cooked ham, diced

2 cups fresh spinach, rinsed and chopped

1 cup Swiss cheese, grated

1. Cut the puff pastry sheets into 5-inch (13cm) squares. Set aside in the refrigerator. Pre-heat your oven to 400°F(200°C).

2. For the bechamel sauce: Melt butter over medium heat in a saucepan. Add flour and salt; cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture becomes pale golden with a slightly nutty aroma.

3. Pour warm milk in 2 steps, stirring constantly with wooden spoon and whisk until smooth. Cook the mixture, stirring constantly along the bottom of the saucepan until boiling, about 7 minutes.

4. Reduce heat to low. Simmer gently until sauce thickens, about 10 minutes. If you still have lumps, use your immersion blender.

5. Stir in spinach and cook for 1 minute. Add ham and cheese and stir well. Set aside.

6. Arrange the puff pastry squares on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Dollop 1 or 2 tablespoons of the bechamel mixture, top with grated cheese and close the pockets by folding the corners on top.