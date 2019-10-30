Ham , Potato Corn Chowder

F & L market has everything you need for this delicious soup. 10lb bag of potatoes $3.99, Zesty onions are on sale , Country hams $2.99 lb.
3 tablespoons oil or butter
1 onion, diced
2 carrots, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon thyme, chopped
1/4 cup flour (or rice flour for gluten free)
2 cups ham broth or chicken broth
2 cups milk (or heavy cream)
1 1/2 pounds potatoes, diced small and optionally peeled
8 ounces ham, diced
1 cup corn
salt and pepper to taste
directions
Heat the oil in a large sauce pan over medium-high heat, add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes.
Mix in the garlic, thyme and flour and cook until the flour is lightly browned, about 2-3 minutes.
Slowly stir in the broth, deglazing the pan as you go, add the milk and potatoes, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 10-12 minutes.
Add the ham and corn, cook until heated and season with salt and pepper.