Ham , Potato Corn Chowder

Published October 30, 2019 | By Janet Rose
F & L market has everything you need for this delicious soup. 10lb bag of potatoes $3.99, Zesty onions are on sale , Country hams $2.99 lb.
  • 3 tablespoons oil or butter
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon thyme, chopped
  • 1/4 cup flour (or rice flour for gluten free)
  • 2 cups ham broth or chicken broth
  • 2 cups milk (or heavy cream)
  • 1 1/2 pounds potatoes, diced small and optionally peeled
  • 8 ounces ham, diced
  • 1 cup corn
  • salt and pepper to taste
directions
  1. Heat the oil in a large sauce pan over medium-high heat, add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes.
  2. Mix in the garlic, thyme and flour and cook until the flour is lightly browned, about 2-3 minutes.
  3. Slowly stir in the broth, deglazing the pan as you go, add the milk and potatoes, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 10-12 minutes.
  4. Add the ham and corn, cook until heated and season with salt and pepper.

