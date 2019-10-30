Ham , Potato Corn Chowder

Heat the oil in a large sauce pan over medium-high heat, add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes.

Mix in the garlic, thyme and flour and cook until the flour is lightly browned, about 2-3 minutes.

