Hamburger (Stone Soup)
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb.ground beef, browned
- 5 potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 1 can tomato soup
- 4 stalks celery, chopped
- 4 carrots, sliced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 can green beans
- 1 envelope onion soup mix
- (Optional: add whatever vegies you like: corn, peas, broccoli, etc.)
- Salt and Pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Put all cut vegetables in a crock pot. Put in enough water to just cover.
- Add the soup, soup mix and hamburger.
- Cover and cook on low 6 hours.
- Salt and Pepper to taste.
- Serve with a fresh baked corn bread and dinner is served!