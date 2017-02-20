Hamburger (Stone Soup)

February 20th, 2017 | Written by:
INGREDIENTS
  • 1 lb.ground beef, browned
  • 5 potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 can diced tomatoes
  • 1 can tomato soup
  • 4 stalks celery, chopped
  • 4 carrots, sliced
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 can green beans
  • 1 envelope onion soup mix
  • (Optional: add whatever vegies you like: corn, peas, broccoli, etc.)
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Put all cut vegetables in a crock pot. Put in enough water to just cover.
  2. Add the soup, soup mix and hamburger.
  3. Cover and cook on low 6 hours.
  4. Salt and Pepper to taste.
  5. Serve with a fresh baked corn bread and dinner is served!

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







Liberty University
Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test