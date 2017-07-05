Herb & Cheddar Squash Bread

makes 1 loaf
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
2 tbsp. of your favorite fresh or dried herbs
(I used Oregano and Rosemary)
2 tbsp. green onions, diced
1 cup shredded cheddar
2 eggs
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup milk
1 cup squash or zucchini, shredded
Step 1: Combine dry ingredients, herbs, green onions and cheddar mixing well.
Step 2: In separate bowl, beat eggs then add oil and milk.
Step 3: Squeeze excess moisture out of squash then add to liquid mixture.
Step 4: Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just combined.
Step 5: Pour batter into greased loaf pan and bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until knife inserted in the center comes out clean.