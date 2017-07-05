Herb & Cheddar Squash Bread

makes 1 loaf 2 cups all-purpose flour 2 tsp. baking powder 1/2 tsp. baking soda 1 tsp. salt 1/4 tsp. black pepper 2 tbsp. of your favorite fresh or dried herbs (I used Oregano and Rosemary) 2 tbsp. green onions, diced 1 cup shredded cheddar 2 eggs 1/4 cup olive oil 1/2 cup milk 1 cup squash or zucchini, shredded Step 1: Combine dry ingredients, herbs, green onions and cheddar mixing well. Step 2: In separate bowl, beat eggs then add oil and milk. Step 3: Squeeze excess moisture out of squash then add to liquid mixture. Step 4: Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Step 5: Pour batter into greased loaf pan and bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until knife inserted in the center comes out clean.