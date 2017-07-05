Herb & Cheddar Squash Bread

makes 1 loaf

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

2 tbsp. of your favorite fresh or dried herbs

(I used Oregano and Rosemary)

2 tbsp. green onions, diced

1 cup shredded cheddar

2 eggs

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup milk

1 cup squash or zucchini, shredded

Step 1: Combine dry ingredients, herbs, green onions and cheddar mixing well.

Step 2: In separate bowl, beat eggs then add oil and milk.

Step 3: Squeeze excess moisture out of squash then add to liquid mixture.

Step 4: Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

Step 5: Pour batter into greased loaf pan and bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until knife inserted in the center comes out clean.









