Honey Butter Ribs

By using this recipe that cooks the ribs low and slow, you are left with a super tender rack of ribs. The sweet heat from the honey and cayenne just put the flavors over the top!
Ingredients
- 2 rack of baby back ribs, about 5 pounds
For the honey butter sauce
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
For the spice rub
- 1 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and line a large, rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, preferably double-lined. Additionally, have two-four large pieces of aluminum foil, the length of the racks of ribs, set aside.
- In a bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the honey butter sauce. Set aside.
- Prepare the ribs by removing the silver skin from the back of the ribs.
- If your rack of ribs are large, you can cut them in half. Place the ribs, skin-side up, on the prepared pieces of foil.
- Evenly distribute and pour 3/4 of the honey butter sauce between the racks of ribs and rubbing it in with your hands on both sides. It’s okay if it drips down the side onto the aluminum foil. You’re going to fold them up and make them into pouches anyway.
- Once the ribs are rubbed, fold up all sides of the aluminum foil to basically make a package with your ribs then place on the prepared baking sheet.
- Place into the oven for 4 hours. During this time, DO NOT open the pouches to peek. Just let them cook.
- In the meantime, whisk together ingredients for spice rub and set aside.
- Once time is up, remove the baking sheet from the oven then turn the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Carefully open the rib pouches and brush the ribs with the remainder of the honey butter sauce and drippings and sprinkle the spice rub on top.
- Place back into the oven to bake for an additional 7-10 minutes; just until the outside crusts and browns a little.
Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes before cutting and serving!