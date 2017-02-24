Honey Garlic Butter Salmon
(I encourage you to only use Wild Caught Salmon when preparing Salmon for your family. Recent studies are showing that farmed salmon is among the most toxic foods you can eat. But Wild Caught Salmon is delicious and full of nutritional benefits!)
Ingredients
- ¼ cup butter
- ⅓ cup honey
- 4 large cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (juice of ½ a lemon)
- 1.2kg | 2½ pound side of salmon wild caught
- Sea salt, to taste
- Cracked pepper, to taste (optional)
- Lemon slices (to serve)
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
Directions
- Position a rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat oven to 375°F | 190°C. Line a baking tray / sheet with a large piece of foil, big enough to fold over and seal to create a packet (or 2 long pieces of foil over lapping each other lengthways to create your salmon packet, depending on the width of you fillet).
- In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low-medium heat. Add the honey, garlic and lemon, and whisk until the honey has melted through the butter and the mixture is well combined.
- Place the salmon onto lined baking tray | sheet. Pour the butter/honey mixture over the salmon, and using a pastry brush or spoon, spread evenly over the salmon. Sprinkle with a good amount of salt (about 2 teaspoons) and cracked pepper. Fold the sides of the foil over the salmon to cover and completely seal the packet closed so the butter does not leak