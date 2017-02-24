Honey Garlic Butter Salmon

(I encourage you to only use Wild Caught Salmon when preparing Salmon for your family. Recent studies are showing that farmed salmon is among the most toxic foods you can eat. But Wild Caught Salmon is delicious and full of nutritional benefits!)

Ingredients

¼ cup butter

⅓ cup honey

4 large cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (juice of ½ a lemon)

1.2kg | 2½ pound side of salmon wild caught

Sea salt, to taste

Cracked pepper, to taste (optional)

Lemon slices (to serve)

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

Directions