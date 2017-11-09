Honey Lime Pork Line

F & L Market has whole boneless pork loin for $1.79 a pound. Give this Honey Lime Marinade a try! It’s a great recipe for your slow cooker.

Ingredients:

2.5 pounds pork loin

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Honey Lime Ginger Marinade:

½ cup honey

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

Juice of one lime

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon ground ginger or 1 tablespoon fresh ginger

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Optional garnish: fresh lime wedges, chopped cilantro

Instructions: