Honey Lime Pork Line
F & L Market has whole boneless pork loin for $1.79 a pound. Give this Honey Lime Marinade a try! It’s a great recipe for your slow cooker.
Ingredients:
- 2.5 pounds pork loin
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Honey Lime Ginger Marinade:
- ½ cup honey
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
- Juice of one lime
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger or 1 tablespoon fresh ginger
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- Optional garnish: fresh lime wedges, chopped cilantro
Instructions:
- In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Salt and pepper the pork and lay in in the hot oil. Let the pork sear until the outside edge starts to blacken. Place the pork into the bottom of a slow cooker.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, juice of one lime, garlic cloves, and ginger. Pour the marinade over the pork. Let cook 6-8 hours on low and 4-6 hours on high, or until thermometer reads 160 degrees.
- Once the pork is finished, lay onto a platter and pour the juices in a medium saucepan. Cook the marinade over medium-high heat and whisk in the cornstarch. Cook for a few minutes until it starts to thicken. Pour over the pork. Garnish with optional lime wedges and fresh chopped cilantro.