Honey Siracha Wings
(If you want an awesome wing that rivals any restaurant wing, this is it! It is super spicy but so, so good!)
Ingredients
- 12 chicken wings (about 3 pounds), washed and patted dry
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper, to taste
- Cayenne pepper
- 1 cup cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 2 egg whites
- Canola oil, for frying
- 3/4 cup Sriracha
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
- Black and white sesame seeds, for garnish
- Scallion, for garnish
- Heat about 2 inches of oil in a large skillet until it reaches 360 degrees F.
- In a bowl, season the cornstarch with salt, cayenne pepper, freshly ground black pepper and paprika. Stir it.
- Use a separate bowl to season the egg whites with paprika, cayenne pepper, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mix the eggs.
- Dredge the chicken in the cornstarch mixture and shake off the excess.
- Dip it in the eggs and then into the cornstarch again. Shake off any excess coating and carefully place into the oil.
- Fry the chicken until the skin is crisp and the inside is cooked through to about 165 degrees F (use an internal thermometer to test), approximately 10 minutes. Turn the chicken occasionally.
- Drain the chicken on paper towels.
- In a medium bowl, mix together the Sriracha, honey, ketchup, ginger, sesame oil and vinegar.
- Add the cooked chicken wings to the sauce and coat evenly. Serve garnished with sesame seeds and scallions.