Honey Siracha Wings

(If you want an awesome wing that rivals any restaurant wing, this is it! It is super spicy but so, so good!)

Ingredients

  • 12 chicken wings (about 3 pounds), washed and patted dry
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • Cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 2 egg whites
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 3/4 cup Sriracha
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 1 teaspoon ginger
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
  • Black and white sesame seeds, for garnish
  • Scallion, for garnish
  • Heat about 2 inches of oil in a large skillet until it reaches 360 degrees F.
  • In a bowl, season the cornstarch with salt, cayenne pepper, freshly ground black pepper and paprika. Stir it.
  • Use a separate bowl to season the egg whites with paprika, cayenne pepper, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mix the eggs.
  • Dredge the chicken in the cornstarch mixture and shake off the excess.
  • Dip it in the eggs and then into the cornstarch again. Shake off any excess coating and carefully place into the oil.
  • Fry the chicken until the skin is crisp and the inside is cooked through to about 165 degrees F (use an internal thermometer to test), approximately 10 minutes. Turn the chicken occasionally.
  • Drain the chicken on paper towels.
  • In a medium bowl, mix together the Sriracha, honey, ketchup, ginger, sesame oil and vinegar.
  • Add the cooked chicken wings to the sauce and coat evenly. Serve garnished with sesame seeds and scallions.








Janet's Five & Dine

