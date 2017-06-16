Honey Sriracha Chicken
Ingredients
- 6 pounds skin-on chicken drumsticks (approximately 24 drumsticks)
- 1/2 cup Sriracha
- 1/4 cup gluten-free tamari
- 2 Tablespoons raw honey
- 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger root
- pinch kosher salt
Instructions
- Mix together marinade ingredients in a resealable plastic bag and allow to marinate 8-12 hours in the refrigerator.
- Remove chicken from fridge 20 to 30 min prior to cooking. Set oven racks at 2nd and 4th positions and preheat oven to 400F and line two baking sheets with tinfoil and insert raised cooking racks or bake sheet.
- Arrange the chicken on each rack so that there is ample space between them (to get crispy!).