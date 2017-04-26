Insanely Good Pasta Salad

Ingredients
  • 1 pound tricolor rotini pasta
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1/4 pound genoa salami, diced
  • 1/4 pound pepperoni sausage, diced
  • 6 ounce can sliced black olives, drained
  • 1/2 pound asiago cheese, diced
For the dressing:
Optional, for serving:
  • 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
Instructions
  1. Using a large pot of boiling water, cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain the pasta in s colander and rinse with cold water.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine and mix all ingredients except for the dressing ingredients.
  3. Mix all of the dressing ingredients in a small bowl, and pour into the large mixing bowl with the pasta salad. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Optional: add halved grape tomatoes just prior to serving






