Insanely Good Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 1 pound tricolor rotini pasta
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1/4 pound genoa salami, diced
- 1/4 pound pepperoni sausage, diced
- 6 ounce can sliced black olives, drained
- 1/2 pound asiago cheese, diced
For the dressing:
- 0.7 ounce package italian salad dressing
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh herbs (parsley and/or oregano)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Optional, for serving:
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
Instructions
- Using a large pot of boiling water, cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain the pasta in s colander and rinse with cold water.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine and mix all ingredients except for the dressing ingredients.
- Mix all of the dressing ingredients in a small bowl, and pour into the large mixing bowl with the pasta salad. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Optional: add halved grape tomatoes just prior to serving