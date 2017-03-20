Irish Chicken
INGREDIENTS
- 1 whole chicken – cut into parts
- ½ head of cabbage
- 1 medium onion
- 4 potatoes
- 4 slices thick bacon
- ¼ cup water
Rub
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1½ teaspoons thyme
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Mix together rub ingredients. Roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside.
- Fry the bacon. When cooked put on a paper towel to drain. Drain most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving enough to brown the chicken in. (you can also use olive oil if desired) Quickly brown the chicken pieces. When browned set aside on a plate.
- While the chicken is browning, roughly chop the cabbage. Then slice the onion into thin slices. Next peel the potatoes and slice into rounds. When the chicken is browned, add the cabbage to the pan with ¼ cup water, after a few minutes mix in the potatoes and onions. Take off of the heat.
- Cut the bacon into pieces and sprinkle over the cabbage mixture.
- Add the chicken pieces on top of cabbage mixture. Place the pan in the oven and cook until the chicken is done, about 45 – 50 minutes for all to cook. The juices from the chicken will help to cook the cabbage and potatoes.