Italian Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cups diced bell peppers and onions
- 1 (8 oz) tube Crescent Rolls
- 8 slices ham
- 15 slices salami
- 8 eggs
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup shredded cheese (mozzarella, provolone or Italian blend)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously coat a 9×13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Add olive oil to a large skillet over high heat. When it just starts to smoke, carefully add bell peppers and onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are soft and slightly blackened around the edges. Remove to a plate and set aside.
- In the prepared dish, layer crescent rolls, ham, and salami. Beat the eggs with the salt and pepper and pour on top. Top with peppers and onions and cheese.
- Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.