Italian Chicken Mozzarella Skillet

Ingredients
- 2 Tbs olive oil divided
- 2 large chicken breasts cut into thin cutlets to make 4
- 1 medium onion diced finely
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 14oz cans diced tomatoes
- 3-4 Tbs basil pesto
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- salt and pepper
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese shredded
- 1 lb linguine pasta cooked
Directions
- Heat 1 Tbs oil in a large cast iron or other oven proof skillet, over medium high heat.
- Season the chicken then cook on both sides, until browned and fully cooked. Remove from skillet and keep warm.
- Add the other 1 Tbs olive oil to the skillet, and heat.
- Add the onions, and cook until softened. Add the garlic and cook another minute.
- Add the water and deglaze the skillet, scraping up the flavor from the bottom.
- Add the tomatoes, basil pesto, dried oregano, salt and pepper, and stir until fully combined.
- Bring the sauce to a simmer, and allow to cook a further 10 minutes on low. (Now is a good time to cook your pasta)
- Taste test the sauce and adjust seasoning if necessary.
- Add the chicken back into the skillet, and submerge in the sauce.
- Top with cheese (use more or less, as to your own taste), and melt until the broiler until browned on top.
- Serve with cooked linguine.
