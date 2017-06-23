Italian Chicken Mozzarella Skillet

June 23rd, 2017

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbs olive oil divided
  • 2 large chicken breasts cut into thin cutlets to make 4
  • 1 medium onion diced finely
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 14oz cans diced tomatoes
  • 3-4 Tbs basil pesto
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese shredded
  • 1 lb linguine pasta cooked

Directions

  1. Heat 1 Tbs oil in a large cast iron or other oven proof skillet, over medium high heat.
  2. Season the chicken then cook on both sides, until browned and fully cooked. Remove from skillet and keep warm.
  3. Add the other 1 Tbs olive oil to the skillet, and heat.
  4. Add the onions, and cook until softened. Add the garlic and cook another minute.
  5. Add the water and deglaze the skillet, scraping up the flavor from the bottom.
  6. Add the tomatoes, basil pesto, dried oregano, salt and pepper, and stir until fully combined.
  7. Bring the sauce to a simmer, and allow to cook a further 10 minutes on low. (Now is a good time to cook your pasta)
  8. Taste test the sauce and adjust seasoning if necessary.
  9. Add the chicken back into the skillet, and submerge in the sauce.
  10. Top with cheese (use more or less, as to your own taste), and melt until the broiler until browned on top.
  11. Serve with cooked linguine.








