Italian Chopped Salad
Ingredients:
- • 1 cup small shell pasta
- • 3 cups chopped Romaine lettuce
- • 1 can (15 ounce) chickpeas, drained
- • 1 cup cubed summer sausage
- • 1 cup cubed Provolone (or Mozzarella)
- • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- • 1 cup artichoke hearts drained and chopped
- • 1/4 cup green olives
- , halved
- • 1/2 cup diced green onions
- Dressing:
- • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- • 2 tablespoons honey
- • 2 cloves garlic, minced
- • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- • 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil; cook pasta until al dente according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drizzle with a little olive oil to prevent sticking.
- In a large bowl, add the cooked pasta, Romaine, chickpeas, sausage, cheese, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, and green onions.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together all the the ingredients for the dressing, except the olive oil. Then slowly stream in the olive oil to emulsify. (Alternatively, you can place all the ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake until completely combined and thickened.) Drizzle over all the salad ingredients and gently toss to coat.
- Serve immediately or chill for an hour and enjoy!