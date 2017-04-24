Italian Red Wine Pulled Beef

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds beef round roast

1 small onion, sliced thinly

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup red wine, I used a cabernet

1 teaspoon basil

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon marjoram

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Combine all the spices in a small bowl. Stir to combine and set aside. Place the roast in the bottom of a crockpot or dutch oven. Sprinkle the spices all over the roast, turning to coat thoroughly. Top the roast with the onions and pour the wine and water into the bottom of the pot.

CROCKPOT DIRECTIONS: Cook on low for 8-10 hours or until the meat is falling apart. When the meat is done cooking, shred gently and then toss in the juices to keep it moist.

OVEN DIRECTIONS: Preheat to 350 and then cover and bake for 3 hours. Check the meat and if it needs more liquid, add a bit more water. Cook another hour or so, until the meat is falling apart. When the meat is done cooking, shred gently and then toss in the juices to keep it moist.