Jalapeno Popper Burger
Ingredients
- 4 Slices Bacon
- 2 Jalapeños Diced
- 4 Oz Cream Cheese
- 1 Lb Ground Beef 80% lean / 20% fat
- Salt
- Pepper
- 6 Slider Buns
- Wax Paper optional
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325. Put bacon on a cooking sheet & cook for about 20 min flipping half way through. (or cook on stovetop)
- Slice stems off jalapeños, cut out the cores to remove seeds. Then dice.
- Add cream cheese & diced jalapeños to a bowl. Mix with fork until blended.
- Divide burger meat in half and then divide each half into 3 to end up with 6 balls of the same size.
- Take each ball and divide in half for the top & bottom of a burger. Shape into two thin patties that are about the size of the buns. If you have wax paper to work on it’ll help prevent sticking.
- Take a spoonful of cream cheese & jalapeño and spread onto half the patties. Crumble bacon and put on top.
- Take the other half of the patty and set it on top of the filled patty. Squeeze the edges together to form a single burger.
- Cook on grill or in pan on the stove turning once half way through. Note times will be shorter if making sliders (about 1.5min per side on the stove & maybe a few minutes per side).