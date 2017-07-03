Jalapeno Popper Burger

July 3rd, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients
  • 4 Slices Bacon
  • 2 Jalapeños Diced
  • 4 Oz Cream Cheese
  • 1 Lb Ground Beef 80% lean / 20% fat
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 Slider Buns
  • Wax Paper optional
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 325. Put bacon on a cooking sheet & cook for about 20 min flipping half way through. (or cook on stovetop)
  2. Slice stems off jalapeños, cut out the cores to remove seeds. Then dice.
  3. Add cream cheese & diced jalapeños to a bowl. Mix with fork until blended.
  4. Divide burger meat in half and then divide each half into 3 to end up with 6 balls of the same size.
  5. Take each ball and divide in half for the top & bottom of a burger. Shape into two thin patties that are about the size of the buns. If you have wax paper to work on it’ll help prevent sticking.
  6. Take a spoonful of cream cheese & jalapeño and spread onto half the patties. Crumble bacon and put on top.
  7. Take the other half of the patty and set it on top of the filled patty. Squeeze the edges together to form a single burger.
  8. Cook on grill or in pan on the stove turning once half way through. Note times will be shorter if making sliders (about 1.5min per side on the stove & maybe a few minutes per side).








