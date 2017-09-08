Jalapeno Popper Porkloin
Ingredients:
- 2 pork tenderloin
- 4 jalapeno peppers, cored and minced
- 1 cup cream cheese
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 10-12 bacon slices
Instructions:
- Trim the pork tenderloins of any fat and membrane. Holding knife horizontally, slice the pork tenderloin in half being careful not to pierce through the other end.
- In a small bowl, mix together the jalapeño pepper with the cream cheese, cheddar cheese and chili powder.
- Spread the cheese and jalapeño pepper mixture evenly in the openings of the pork tenderloin. Close up the tenderloins ensuring that the cheese stays inside the pocket of the meat.
- Wrap the tenderloins with the bacon and place on smoker rack. It may be wise to have the tenderloins with the cut open side facing up, so that any melted cheese will stay in the pocket and not ooze out.
- You can roast in a 300 oven till you reach an internal temp of 165 or smoke as directed below.
- Set the smoker to 275F using wood of choice (hickory, apple or cherry work great).
- Smoke the pork until they reach an internal temperature of 165F and the bacon is rendered and starting to crisp, approximately 2 1/2 – 3 hours.
- Remove the pork tenderloins from the smoker and let them rest for about 10 minutes. Slice into 1 inch medallions and serve.