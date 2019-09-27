Jalapeno Stuffed Meatloaf

Ingredients
For stuffing:
- 2 cups cream cheese softened
- 1 cup graded cheddar cheese
- 3 jalapenos diced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
For ground beef:
- 1 pound ground beef minced
- 2 eggs whisked
- 2/3 cup bread crumbs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 Tablespoon parsley
Coating:
- 1 cup BBQ sauce or ketchup
Instructions
For Stuffing:
-
Mix all stuffing ingredients until smooth.
-
Set aside.
For Ground Beef:
-
Mix all ingredients well. Divide in half.
-
Line loaf pan with parchment paper.
-
Place 1/2 of the ground meat in the pan. Smooth with your fingers, to line pan from bottom and up sides.
-
Add the stuffing mix and smooth with a spatula.
-
Place the other half of the ground beef on top and smooth evenly over top of the stuffing.
-
Bake in 350 degree F. oven for 40 minutes.
-
Take out of oven and place on cookie sheet. Coat top of meatloaf with 1 cup BBQ sauce or Ketchup.
-
Place back in oven and bake for 5 minutes longer.