Jalapeno Stuffed Meatloaf

For Ground Beef:

Mix all ingredients well. Divide in half.

Line loaf pan with parchment paper.

Place 1/2 of the ground meat in the pan. Smooth with your fingers, to line pan from bottom and up sides.

Add the stuffing mix and smooth with a spatula.

Place the other half of the ground beef on top and smooth evenly over top of the stuffing.

Bake in 350 degree F. oven for 40 minutes.

Take out of oven and place on cookie sheet. Coat top of meatloaf with 1 cup BBQ sauce or Ketchup.