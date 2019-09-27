Download the WLNI App

Jalapeno Stuffed Meatloaf

Published September 27, 2019 | By Janet Rose
This is a spicy , delicious variation in honor of the rock Legend Meatloaf's birthday today!
Ingredients
For stuffing:
  • 2 cups cream cheese softened
  • 1 cup graded cheddar cheese
  • 3 jalapenos diced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
For ground beef:
  • 1 pound ground beef minced
  • 2 eggs whisked
  • 2/3 cup bread crumbs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon parsley
Coating:
  • 1 cup BBQ sauce or ketchup
Instructions
For Stuffing:
  1. Mix all stuffing ingredients until smooth.
  2. Set aside.
For Ground Beef:
  1. Mix all ingredients well. Divide in half.
  2. Line loaf pan with parchment paper.
  3. Place 1/2 of the ground meat in the pan. Smooth with your fingers, to line pan from bottom and up sides.
  4. Add the stuffing mix and smooth with a spatula.
  5. Place the other half of the ground beef on top and smooth evenly over top of the stuffing.
  6. Bake in 350 degree F. oven for 40 minutes.
  7. Take out of oven and place on cookie sheet. Coat top of meatloaf with 1 cup BBQ sauce or Ketchup.
  8. Place back in oven and bake for 5 minutes longer.

