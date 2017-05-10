Jalepeno Popper Chicken

Ingredients

6 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast

salt and pepper to taste

For the Jalapeno Popper Layer

5 slices of bacon, diced

1/4 cup jalapeno slices, diced (the kind in the jar that you put on nachos)

1/4 cup diced onion

1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Kraft grated Parmesan

For the Topping

2 oz bag of Pork Skins, crushed

1/2 cup Kraft grated Parmesan Cheese

4 TBSP butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place chicken breast in a 13×9 casserole dish and bake until juices run clear. 30-40 minutes, depending on the size of the breast. While chicken is baking, fry bacon pieces until crispy. Remove bacon and add onions and saute until tender. Remove from heat and add crispy bacon, onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, mayonnaise, cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Mix until well combined. Remove chicken from oven and reduce to 350 degrees. Spread jalapeno popper mixture all over each Chicken breast until well covered.

For the Crumb topping: mix together the crushed pork skins, Parmesan cheese and melted butter. Sprinkle on top of jalapeno popper topped chicken. Bake until the tops are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. ENJOY!!!