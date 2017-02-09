Jamaican Jerk Salmon Fettuccine

February 9th, 2017
INGREDIENTS
  • ½ lb. fettuccine, cooked
  • 2 T. Jerk Marinade (I use walkers)
  • 1 c. water
  • ½ c. brown sugar
  • 4 (6oz.) salmon fillets, skinned
  • 2 T. grapeseed oil
  • 3 lg. garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt and white pepper
  • 9 oz. frozen chopped spinach, drained really well
  • ½ c. freshly grated romano (heaping)
  • ⅓ c. freshly grated parmesan (heaping)
  • 1 and ½ stick butter
  • 1 and ¼ c. heavy cream
  • parsley, optional garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
Make your glaze – Add marinade to a small saucepan and boil high with water and brown sugar. Let it bubble until it turns to thick, then turn down low and let it reduce. Keep warm.
  1. While your glaze is reducing, heat a large saute pan over medium high heat.
  2. When your pan is hot, add oil to the pan.
  3. In batches, cook the salmon 2-3 minutes on the first side depending on the thickness of your fillets. The salmon should now be opaque half way through.
  4. Flip the salmon over to brown the other side for about 2 minutes. Once the salmon has reached an internal temperature of 140 degrees, it’s done. Be sure not to overcook.
  5. While the salmon is pan frying – In another large saute pan with high sides, melt the butter over low heat. Add minced garlic and saute for a couple minutes on medium. Careful not to burn it. Add the cream and combine well.
  6. Stir in cheeses over medium heat until melted and smooth.
  7. Add spinach to the sauce to coat along with the fettuccine and toss until heated through.
  8. Brush salmon fillets with glaze and serve with fettuccine. Garnish with parsley.
  9. Serve immediately.

