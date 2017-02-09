Jamaican Jerk Salmon Fettuccine

INGREDIENTS

½ lb. fettuccine, cooked

2 T. Jerk Marinade (I use walkers)

1 c. water

½ c. brown sugar

4 (6oz.) salmon fillets, skinned

2 T. grapeseed oil

3 lg. garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt and white pepper

9 oz. frozen chopped spinach, drained really well

½ c. freshly grated romano (heaping)

⅓ c. freshly grated parmesan (heaping)

1 and ½ stick butter

1 and ¼ c. heavy cream

parsley, optional garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Make your glaze – Add marinade to a small saucepan and boil high with water and brown sugar. Let it bubble until it turns to thick, then turn down low and let it reduce. Keep warm.