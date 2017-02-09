Jamaican Jerk Salmon Fettuccine
INGREDIENTS
- ½ lb. fettuccine, cooked
- 2 T. Jerk Marinade (I use walkers)
- 1 c. water
- ½ c. brown sugar
- 4 (6oz.) salmon fillets, skinned
- 2 T. grapeseed oil
- 3 lg. garlic cloves, minced
- Kosher salt and white pepper
- 9 oz. frozen chopped spinach, drained really well
- ½ c. freshly grated romano (heaping)
- ⅓ c. freshly grated parmesan (heaping)
- 1 and ½ stick butter
- 1 and ¼ c. heavy cream
- parsley, optional garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
Make your glaze – Add marinade to a small saucepan and boil high with water and brown sugar. Let it bubble until it turns to thick, then turn down low and let it reduce. Keep warm.
- While your glaze is reducing, heat a large saute pan over medium high heat.
- When your pan is hot, add oil to the pan.
- In batches, cook the salmon 2-3 minutes on the first side depending on the thickness of your fillets. The salmon should now be opaque half way through.
- Flip the salmon over to brown the other side for about 2 minutes. Once the salmon has reached an internal temperature of 140 degrees, it’s done. Be sure not to overcook.
- While the salmon is pan frying – In another large saute pan with high sides, melt the butter over low heat. Add minced garlic and saute for a couple minutes on medium. Careful not to burn it. Add the cream and combine well.
- Stir in cheeses over medium heat until melted and smooth.
- Add spinach to the sauce to coat along with the fettuccine and toss until heated through.
- Brush salmon fillets with glaze and serve with fettuccine. Garnish with parsley.
- Serve immediately.